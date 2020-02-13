Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed government’s firm resolve to provide maximum relief to the people despite difficult situation. He was talking to a delegation of ticket holders of the PTI from Gujranwala that called on him here on Wednesday. The prime minister said the people were fed up with corruption and mafia and look towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as their saviour. The delegation expressed complete confidence in government’s efforts against inflation.