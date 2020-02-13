Share:

ISLAMABAD - Welcoming investment plans of various multinational companies in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday this reflects confidence of the investors in government’s policies.

In a his separate meetings with CEO Pepsi Africa, Middle East and South Asia Eugene Willemsen and General Manager Coca-Cola İçecek Pakistan (CCI) Ahmet Kursad Ertin, Prime Minister assured them all possible support in their business ventures in Pakistan.

Speaking to Eugene Willemsen, Prime Minister lauded the business ventures of Pepsico as well as its proposed future investment plans for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister welcomed the commitment of Pepsico towards social development of Pakistan and said that the government would extend all possible facilitation to the company for expansion of its business, including in agriculture sector.

Eugene Willemsen briefed the Prime Minister of Pepscico’s existing investment portfolio in Pakistan which employed around 60,000 individuals directly as well as indirectly, and a network of approximately 700,000 retailers across the country who relied on Pepsico products to make a living. Willemsen informed that Pepsico was amongst the highest tax payers in Pakistan.

About recent investments including the successful inauguration of a new snacks plant in Multan, the CEO Pepsico said the company had made investment to increase the capacity of its bottling plants and expanded its retail, distribution networks that had increased the number of jobs, generated additional economic activity and increased revenue for the government. Sharing Pespsico’s commitment to the social development of Pakistan through various social projects, Willemsen expressed willingness to bring projects aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for Pakistan’s talented youth.

Eugene Willemsen especially expressed his interest in the development of potato crop in Pakistan through efficient irrigation system and water conservation.

Recalling visit of Queen Maxima of Netherlands to Pakistan last year, the CEO also highlighted the company’s efforts for women empowerment and their financial inclusion, aimed at uplift of society and growth in the country.

Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani were present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also discussed with the Eugene Willemsen the possibility of development of the dairy sector of Pakistan, owing to huge potential of the country in the dairy sector. Meanwhile, speaking to General Manager Coca-Cola İçecek Pakistan (CCI) Ahmet Kursad Ertin has assured him of extending full support and facilitation to the company in further diversification of its business in the country. He along with Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Yurdakul called on Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the investment contribution of the company in Pakistan and assured the General Manager of extending full support and facilitation to the company in further diversification of its business in the country.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that due to the efforts of the present government, Pakistan has now been acknowledged by the international investment community as an attractive destination for business and long-term investment.

Pakistan is a land of unlimited opportunities with youth bulge and offers ideal investment opportunities in various sectors, the Prime Minister highlighted.

Referring to historical brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, the Prime Minister said that the upcoming visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan would further take the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries to new heights.

Ahmet Kursad Ertin informed the Prime Minister that CCI Pakistan serves a consumer base of 208 million with 06 plants and more than 3000 employees across Pakistan.

CCI Pakistan, together with the Coca-Cola Company has invested more than $500 million in Pakistan in the last few years; the latest is Faisalabad Greenfield Investment which has been inaugurated in April 2018.

The General Manager expressed interest in introducing different beverages in Pakistan to further diversify their existing investment in the country.

Ahmet Kursad Ertin said that due to investor friendly policies of the government, numerous Turkish investment companies are eager to invest in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman BOI Syed Zubair Haider Gilani were also present during the meeting.