ISLAMABAD-The local police have recovered dead body of a woman who was strangulated to death, from the room of a house in the area of Sangrial Pind, Golra.

According to the details, the police got information that dead body of a woman, Abida, 40, was lying in the house of Ghazanfar Ali Abbas. The police reached the spot and found that the victim was living in the rented room of the house along with her son Saad, 8. The police officials found that she was strangulated to death by a rope. The police believe that she was strangulated by unknown persons due to the reason best known to them. However, the police have registered a case under section 302 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Khanna police found dead body of Pak Army personnel from jungle of Sohan near Faizabad. According to the details, the police was informed that a dead body was lying in the jungle. Upon reaching there, the police identified the victim as Aamir Mahmood son of Mahmood Ali, 36, resident of Tehsil Sillanwali, district Sargodha. The police found identity card, service card and a leave letter from the pocket of the deceased. The police said that he was killed by a sharp-edged weapon. The police have registered a case against unknown persons under section 302 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.