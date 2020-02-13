Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has summoned joint sitting of parliament to meet on February 14 (tomorrow), in which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the session.

Tayyip Erdogan will be on an official visit to Pakistan February 13-14. Erdogan for the second time will address the joint session of the Parliament of Pakistan. The president has summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution.

Opposition parties have submitted a request in National Assembly Secretariat to issue production order of detained members to participate in the session.