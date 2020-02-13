Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for taking every possible step regarding safe environment for children, saying that their protection from every sort of exploitation is the State responsibility. Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Secretary Muhammad Idrees and Punjab Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed here on Wednesday, he said every effort would be made to provide them a secure environment for their proper grooming and development.

The prime minister said provision of health, education, safe environment and other facilities to children was among top priorities of the government.

He said helpless and deprived children were responsibility of the state.

Imran Khan said: “Children are our future, and the country’s sustainable development is possible by investing on the builders of the future.”