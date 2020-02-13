Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek—e-Insaaf (PTI) will complete the process of its reorganization at the level of neighborhood councils by February 15.

Central Chief Organizer of the PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi will administer oath to 11,000 party office bearers at a ceremony to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan Ground on February 23.

This was stated by PTI’s central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Ahmad Ch while talking to the media after inauguration of a new party office at Majid Nizami Road here.

The PTI leader said the newly elected office bearers would communicate the main features of party manifesto to the people by holding corner meetings.

“A strong party organization is now standing behind the government”, he said, adding that the PTI would soon have its cadres of women, minorities, traders, youth, peasant and businessmen.

Ejaz Ch hoped that party would get strengthened at the gross-roots level with the completion of the process of reorganization. He said party leadership would announce its future strategy on mass mobilization on February 23.

President Northern Lahore Ghulam Mohayyoddin Diwan, Secretary Information central Punjab Ali Imtiaz Warriach and General Secretary Northern Lahore Mahar Wajid Azeem were also present on the occasion.