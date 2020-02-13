Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of national and provincial assembly members at 90-SQA. During five hours long meeting session national and provincial assembly members apprised the chief minister about problems of their respective constituencies. Ongoing progress about development projects being taken for Rawalpindi division also came under review. National and provincial assembly members also put forth their recommendations with regard to annual development programme for next fiscal year.

Usman Buzdar also ordered to hold inquiry to probe embezzlements in the constructions of small dams at Photohar during previous government tenure and further directed that Chairman Chief Minister Inspection team would undertake investigation of this matter and would soon submit its report to CM Office. He also directed to take legal action against such housing schemes being setup without getting NOC. Usman Buzdar while addressing the participants said that land mafia grabbing state lands would be taken to its logical end and operation against land grabbers would continue without yielding to any pressure, he vowed.

He also announced that construction of ring road project would soon be initiated in Rawalpindi and also directed C&W Department to settle necessary matters regarding Rawalpindi ring road project. Setting up Ghandhara University in Taxila would also be reviewed, he added. Project of setting up new vegetable market in Rawalpindi would be launched in Annual Development Programme of next fiscal year. He further stated that he had already directed to take indiscriminate action against hoarders and illegal profiteers and district price control committees had been made active and vibrant in this regard. We would go to the last extent for providing relief to the masses, he stressed. He further said that construction work of Fateh Jhang, Pindi Gheb Road would soon be started. Project of Mother and Child Hospital would be included in the next budget while trauma center would also be setup in Attock. He said that new universities were being setup in Rawalpindi and water problems for Rawalpindi residents would also be resolved. A 100-bed hospital and project of postgraduate college in Kahota would also be included in the new budget while Trauma Center in Gujjar Khan would also be made functional.

Government had formulated concrete strategy for resolving problems of the masses of every district, he maintained. Health and educational facilities would further be improved in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum and Attock. Usman Buzdar on receiving public complaints ordered to transfer Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and also directed CMIT to hold inquiry against ADCR Jhelum. All possible steps would be adopted for improving traffic system in Rawalpindi division and effective traffic management was essential in Rawalpindi city he emphasized.

Suggestion for shifting WASA tube-wells to solar panels was viable and would also be reviewed. A comprehensive policy was also being formulated for the up-gradation of schools. Wah Cantt General Hospital would be made district headquarter level hospital and special grant would be allocated for the development projects of Wah Cantt area.

Rural Health Center Dina after upgrading it would be made Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, he added. He also directed Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority to take expeditious measure for making new graveyard in Jhelum.

He also directed that construction and repair of Talagang Road would be done forthwith. Dialysis facility at Rawalpindi Urology Institute would soon be provided. He also directed concerned officials to complete tourism projects for promoting tourism at the earliest. He further said that we had come into power to provide relief to the masses and officers who did not deliver and work efficiently had no place in Punjab. He also issued on the spot directions for resolving various problems of national and provincial assembly members.

National and provincial assembly members from Rawalpindi division, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, SMBR, Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team, Secretaries of provincial departments, Commissioner, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi Division and Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal were also participated in the meeting.