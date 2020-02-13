Share:

New York-The multi-award winning fashion design house SaniaMaskatiya proudly showcased at the prestigious New York Fashion WeeK platform with its RESORT 2020 collection at the Pier 59 Studios, as part of The Council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers’ (CAAFD) showcase.

Indeed, this marked the third consecutive year for SaniaMaskatiya, the first and only Pakistani Designer and Design House, to officially participate at one of the big four main global fashion events, New York Fashion Week.

SaniaMaskatiya was hand-picked and invited by CAAFD for the 2020 edition having previously showcase at NYFW S/S 19 in 2018 and NYW F/W 19 in 2019.

Symphonic with what is both comfortable and chic, RESORT 2020 epitomises SANIA MASKATIYA’s signature femininity in both versatility and verve. Featuring breezy hand-woven fabrics, delicately cut and layered, embroidered with geometric and pastoral motifs, it lends ‘white-on-white’ a freshly fanciful energy.

The collection boasts silhouettes from fairy tale to avant-garde, making the SM RESORT 2020 woman ever classic and always à la mode. The collection will be available at the Karachi flagship store for preview and pre-order from 15th February and onwards. CAAFD is known for its rigorous review process in choosing designers to showcase their work at NYFW and SaniaMaskatiya continues to proudly represent the Pakistan’s Fashion Industry.

The SaniaMaskatiya brand is best known for its specialised, versatile prints, textile design based on pure textures, exceptional hues, and fine craftsmanship. The design house engages in some of the best craftsmanship in Pakistan, coming from generations of artisans who have specialized and perfected their craft. The brand is known for including rich textiles, fabric design and embroidery within their pieces. SaniaMaskatiya has quickly become Pakistan’s most lauded designer and most prized fashion export.