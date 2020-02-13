Share:

ISLAMABAD - A senate panel has stressed for policy formulation for recruitment of candidates in Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, Airport Security Force and Pakistan Meteorological Department in the future. A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was held on Wednesday at Parliament House. The agenda included consideration of the interim report of inquiry committee (JIT) as assured by the minister for aviation in the meeting of standing committee held on the point of public importance raised by Senator Behramand Khan Tangi on corruption in the project of New Islamabad International Airport as referred by the House on November 13, 2018. The committee was also briefed about the dubious deal of Rs700 million in the award of contract of in flight Entertainment (IFE) to an ineligible firm.

, progress report of review Committee of PIA on fake degrees issue, hearing of senior RTO and GM Speedex (The then Special Assistant to CEO) in harassment case at work place as referred by the Chairman Senate to the Committee, and details of recruitment in CAA, PIA, ASF and Pakistan Meteorological Department made during the last three years. Consideration of the resolution raised by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani regarding the re-employment of retired PIA employees was taken up as well.

The meeting commenced with consideration of the resolution raised by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani regarding the re-employment of retired PIA employees referred by the House during the sitting January 20, 2020. The matter was disposed of as the committee stressed for policy formulation for recruitment of fresh candidates.

While considering the interim report of inquiry committee (JIT) as assured by the minister for aviation in the meeting, the committee demanded reasons for delay in formation of the JIT. It was stressed that complete investigation report must be submitted to the Committee.

Deliberating over the dubious financial deal of Rs700 million in the award of contract of In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) to an ineligible firm, the Committee directed that details of the tender along with criteria for prequalification must be submitted to the committee after which a detailed discussion will be held in the next meeting.

Taking the issue of fake degrees, a sub-committee was formed to probe the matter in greater detail so that options to deal with the matter on humanitarian grounds could be explored. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was nominated Convener of the proposed committee.

Hearing of senior RTO and GM Speedex (The then Special Assistant to CEO) in harassment case at work place as referred by the Hon’ble Chairman Senate, the Senate body took strong notice of the absence of the accused and the complainant. It was stressed that if the two failed to appear when summoned next, a privileged motion will be moved against them.

Discussing details of recruitment in CAA, PIA, ASF and Pakistan Meteorological Department made during the last three years, the Senate committee directed that details of qualification criteria, testing services, policy laying down for minimum marks and interview details be shared with the committee.

Presided over by Senator Mushahidullah Khan, the meeting was attended by the Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, Senator Behramand Khan Tangi, Senator Prof. Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani and senior officers from the Ministry of Aviation, PIA, CAA, ASF, Pakistan Meteorological Department.