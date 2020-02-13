Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Wednesday removed “shelter home” from the residence of former finance minister Ishaq Dar at Gulberg in Lahore.

The move comes after the Lahore High Court issued stay order after hearing the petition filed against the government’s decision.

The board of the shelter house was removed from Hajveri house by the administration.

The shelter house has been moved in the park next to Ishaq Dar’s residence by the district administration, where a separate container has been placed for women.

The temporary washrooms were also placed in the park while the electricity connection in the shelter house would be provided soon, an official said.

The district administration started making arrangements for the homeless by placing containers in the park next to Ishaq Dar’s residence late Tuesday night.

On February 10, the Lahore High Court had issued a restraining order on a petition against the Punjab government’s decision to convert a house of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar into a shelter home.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan while hearing a petition filed by Mrs. Tabassum Dar against the government’s decision restrained the government in a stay order.

The high court also summoned the government’s reply over the matter within 10 days.