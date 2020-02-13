Share:

Lahore - A senior police officer and his friend have reportedly been kidnapped from the provincial capital. It is said, the officer was busy investigating some high-profile case nowadays.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel’s cellular phone suddenly turned off on Feb 08 and he himself also went missing under mysterious circumstances. SSP Mufakhar was nowadays posted in Lahore as Commander Battalion-1 of the Punjab Constabulary A case of kidnapping was registered against unidentified people at Johar Town police station. Spouse of the kidnapped police officer was made complainant in the FIR.

Meanwhile, family of an ex-assistant attorney general Shahbaz Titla got a case registered with Naseerabad police station, stating their kin’s cell phone suddenly turned off and he went missing under the circumstances similar to those faced by his friend SSP Mufakhar Adeel.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that SSP Mufakhar Adeel and his lawyer friend Shahbaz Titla both were kidnapped together. Police sources say that SSP Mufakhar Adeel and his Shahbaz Titla advocate were long time friends as both of them belonged to the same area of Narowal. Sources say that Adeel and Titla were often seen together in parties.

Inspector General Police of Punjab Shoaib Dastagir himself is monitoring the investigation into the kidnapping of his junior in powerful Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) cadre.