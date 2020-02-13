Share:

PESHAWAR - The joint venture (JV) partners of TAL Block would provide financial assistance of Rs 400 million to the provincial government for repair and rehabilitation of a 40km operational road between Gurguri and Banda Daud Shah. An MoU was signed between the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the JV partners of TAL Block here at Chief Minister Office in Peshawar. MNA Shahid Khattak, Engineer Shahab Khattak - Secretary C&W, Govt of KP and Ali Murtaza Abbas, Group Regional Vice President for Middle East Africa & Pakistan of MOL Group, on behalf of the TAL JV, signed the MoU. Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and other dignitaries witnessed the signing ceremony.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appreciated the efforts of MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co B.V as an operator of TAL Block and thanked OGDCL, PPL, POL and GHPL for this financial assistance. “The repair of this vital artery of TAL Block was a demand of the local residents since long. I am glad that the TAL JV has decided to come up to assist us”. “We will extend every possible support to the local and multi-national oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in KP”, he added.

At the occasion Ali Murtaza Abbas said, “On behalf of the TAL JV, I am pleased to be a part of this major operational initiative in the TAL Block, which I believe will immensely benefit the local population. MOL Pakistan on behalf of the TAL JV has committed Rs 400 million for this special initiative as part of our shared corporate values”. “I wish every success to the KP government for this important operational project. I trust that such a special, one-off initiative will go a long way, and will have lasting benefits for the people of the province”, he added. He thanked the Petroleum Minister Omar Ayub Khan and paid special thanks to the petroleum Secretary Asad Hayauddin for his personal interest in this project. Gurguri Banda Daud Shah is a 40km long road which passes through various villages of TAL Block. This road is not only used as an alternate transit route to Afghanistan, it has strategic importance as far as local transit trade is concerned.

In addition to this, it benefits the people on a daily basis, when children have to go to schools and patients have to be taken to hospitals. Over the long haul, the road may be used for toll tax generation which will have a positive economic impact for the provincial exchequer. It will promote local businesses, the transport industry and in effect create a positive impact on the economy.

According to the MoU, TAL JV partners will provide Rs 400 million to the KP government and the Communication and Works Department of KP will take charge of the project for its earliest possible completion.