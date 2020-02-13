Share:

U.S. President Donald Trump urged senators not to "show weakness" by passing a resolution that curtails his ability to launch a military strike against Iran without congressional approval.

"It is very important for our Country’s SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness," Trump said on Twitter.

Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly accused Trump of reckless warmongering with the Islamic Republic and criticized as provocative his decision to launch a drone strike Jan. 2 that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

In his tweet, Trump once again defended his decision.

In his tweet, Trump once again defended his decision.

....If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don’t let it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The resolution is being debated on the Senate floor Wednesday and a final vote is due Thursday.

The resolution, which needs a simple majority to pass, is expected to get support from Republican senators, including Jerry Moran, Susan Collins, Mike Lee and Rand Paul.

House lawmakers voted 228-to-175 last month to approve the bill.