Lahore - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has said that Pakistan and Turkey are linked with each other in centuries-old relations of friendship, religion, culture and civilization. Turk President Recep Teyyip Erdogan’s visit of Pakistan is reflective of this strong friendship. He said this while talking to Pakistan Istanbul Business Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zubair Ahmad Khan at his residence on Wednesday. On this occasion, Ch Rasikh Elahi and Saad Ahmad Khan were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that people and government of Turkey had always helped Pakistani brethren in difficult time and supported Pakistan at every international forum, likewise on occasion of recent earthquake in Turkey, Pakistan Army had also actively participated in relief works. He said that the people of Turkey and Pakistan were always ready to help each other in difficult time.