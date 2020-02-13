Share:

KARACHI - UBL has become the first bank in Pakistan whose Compliance Group has been assessed by SGS Pakistan and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification which is accredited by UKAS. This distinct accolade has been achieved by UBL’s Compliance Group under the scope of ‘provision of compliance risk oversight and advisory services’. SGS is a Swiss-based multinational leading certification body. The ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that defines the basic elements of a quality system that organizations adopt to ensure that their services meet and go on to exceed expectations of customers and other stakeholders.

