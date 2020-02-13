Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister of Planning & Development Asad Umar chaired the signing ceremony of a historic MoU between the Kajaani University of Applied Sciences and Pakistan, to launch an initiative to train 1 million students on disruptive technologies like; AI, IOT, Gaming-Tech, Health-Tech, etc. This is the first and the largest ‘Mass IT Education Program’ in collaboration with a government university and ICT research hub of Finland. It will be managed by prestigious institutions like the “Kajaani University of Applied Sciences”, Finland, “Allied ICT”, Finland and the VU Pakistan, while also engaging regional and local partner Vendor Junction and IX, in Pakistan to provide technical expertise. Former Federal Minister of Information-Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also graced the occasion, accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, CEO of Kajaani University Matti Saren, Rector of VU- Naeem Tariq, delegates of Allied ICT Finland and Global Alliance, etc.