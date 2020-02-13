Share:

Karachi-Women Leaders Award, a first-of-its-kind event to honour and pay tribute to women achievers from Pakistan and abroad will be held on Feb 19, at the Governor House.

The event will be attended by President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr ArifAlvi.

The announcement was made during a press conference by Sultana Siddiqui, President HUM Network who is also a women’s rights advocate and social activist.

She was accompanied by the advisory committee members of HWLA AmeenaSaiyid, Rehana Hakim, Amin Hashwani and Dr HumaBaqai.

Speaking on the occasion Sultana Siddiqui said, “Women in Pakistan are not celebrated the way they should be considering their contributions and achievements. HWLA is an effort to project these role models and I would like to thank my esteemed advisory committee, our sponsors and Governor Sindh for making it possible.”

“These awards are being presented to acknowledge and recognize the contributions made by women in Pakistan and abroad to inspire the youth who are waiting in the wings and who can emulate these role models and, in the process, present the real image of Pakistan to the world,” said AmeenaSaiyid.

“I am really delighted to be part of this initiative which intends to celebrate and honour women who have made a mark in life and whose stories are very inspiring,” said Rehan Hakim.

“We have a very young population and it is essential to establish role models with diversity and characteristics such as courage and resilience that helps make one successful in life,” said Amin Hashwani.

“Every woman has to put up a fight to achieve success in life. HWLA is an attempt to highlight and present the courage and determination of women achievers to the world and is a huge initiative to inspire young women,” said Dr HumaBaqai.