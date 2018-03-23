The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday admitted for hearing a petition filed to restrain President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani from removing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and Director-General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt-Gen Ahmad Shuja Pasha..

According to a private television channel, a two-member bench would take up the matter on Monday.

The petitioner, Advocate Maulvi Iqbal Haider, had requested the court to pass an appropriate order against the president and prime minister as both had failed to perform their constitutional duties by disobeying the orders of the Supreme Court and the judicial commission probing the memogate controversy.

The petitioner also requested the court to restrain the prime minister from possibly rescinding his executive order on the judges’ reinstatement.