KARACHI (PR) – Inbox Business Technologies was awarded the Most Valuable Partner in Commercial Segment for Pakistan at the Dell Channel Summit 2012 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The company received the prestigious award for demonstrating unwavering commitment to providing excellence while being able to foster customer confidence with state of the art technological solutions & services.

“The award serves to motivate us as a valued partner not only for generating revenue but also for pushing Dell Products across the country”, said Khurram Kaleem, Head of IT Infrastructure Enablement.“We seek to deliver the same level of commitment and dedication for Dell Products in order to receive more awards & recognitions with the projects currently in pipeline.”