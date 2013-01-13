KARACHI - PML-F general secretary Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has condemned the carnage in Quetta and Mingora.

He said that continuous sit-in of Hazara community with dead bodies in severe cold and their refusal to bury the dead bodies was a proof of government’s incompetence and failure. He demanded the government to accept the demands of the protesters. He expressed these views while meeting with the delegation of Jamhoori Watan Party led by Dr Iqrar Jakhrani at his residence on Saturday. On this occasion, he left the JWP and announced joining the PML-F. He said that the PML-F chief was the only leader who can steer the country out of crisis. Shaikh said that in present worsened law and order situation the incumbent assemblies should immediately be dissolved and a new caretaker setup with the consultation of all political parties should be established.

PML-F leader said that the terrorism throughout the country especially in Karachi and Quetta shows that the government was least concerned with the security of common man and was not serious in resuming law and order situation in the country.

The PML-F is equally standing in the grief and pain of Balochistan people and will soon visit the affected areas of Balochistan martyrs killed in Thursday carnage to express solidarity with them. Shaikh said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh had seen heavy death toll during the incumbent regime of Zardari’s PPP government which was a clear sign of government’s callousness towards the issues and lives of the people of Pakistan.

The situation of law and order in Karachi and Quetta is very serious, he said. The people of affected families of explosion in Balochistan have staged sit-in with the dead bodies and have refused to bury the death bodies of their loved ones and demanding army rule in Balochistan. It seemed that there is no provincial government exists in Balochistan as the chief minister of Balochistan is on foreign visit in such a crucial situation of the province, said the PML-F leader.

He said that the governor of Balochistan had admitted the incompetence of Balochistan government.

He warned that those who are dreaming of dividing Sindh are living in fool’s paradise and the PML-F will resist all such conspiracies.