ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has strongly protested against the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet to approve imposition of extra burden of Rs.75 billion per year on the power consumers by including three surcharges worth Rs.2.4/unit and additional cost of system losses in the consumer tariff and termed it a very unwise move as it would bring more trouble for the businessmen as well as the general public.

Muzammil Hussain Sabri President, Muhammad Shakeel Munir Senior Vice President and Muhammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that instead of taking policy measures to make power companies efficient and profitable, government has adopted an easy approach of passing on the cost of their poor performance to the consumers to meet the IMF conditions, which is totally unfair and unjustified.

They said that power companies were responsible to bring down transmission and distribution losses and to provide electricity at affordable cost. However, they termed it unfortunate that instead of inducting good professionals in public sector power companies to curtain their inefficiencies and improve their performance, government was forcing consumers to pay for the continuous failure of these companies, which has no legal justification.