SIALKOT

Patients have been suffering great ordeal owing to the closure of the operation theaters of both the district headquarters hospitals here four days ago owing to poor sanitation condition.

The situation has become very pathetic adding to the miseries of the perturbed patients due to negligence of the officials concerned.

An inspection team of the Punjab Health Care Commission had conducted inspection of the operation theaters in DHQ hospitals namely Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Govt Sardar Begum Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital a few days ago.

The officials of Health Department said that the inspection team had found very poor and miserable condition of the medical instruments, cleanliness and related furniture in the said operation theaters. The team also found no implementation of the prescribed standards (SOPs) designed for the operation theaters there.

The team expressed grave concern over the poor state of affairs and announced immediate closure of the said operation theaters.

Now, the operation theaters have been closed for the last four days on the orders of the inspection team of Punjab Health Care Commission. The indoor and outdoor patients intending to be operated there have been suffering great difficulties, as they were forced to go to the private hospitals for their surgeries.

Meanwhile, the district coordination officer visited the hospitals and inspected the operation theaters. He expressed grave concern over the miserable condition of these operation theaters. He reprimanded the managements of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Govt Sardar Begum Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital for remaining failed in ensuring implementation of SOP.

He gave 24-hour deadline to the medical superintendents of both of these hospitals to ensure the implementation of related SOPs and bring betterment in the miserable condition of the operation theaters.

He ordered the strict departmental probe against the negligent officials of both of the hospitals which are in administrative control of Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot.