LAHORE - Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Friday said he is not afraid of facing challenges and will rise to the occasion this time too against the conspiracies hatched by his adversaries.

“It is evident from the past that when hurdles were created in our ways, we kept on moving forward,” Nawaz Sharif said while talking to the party workers at Raiwind.

The former premier said during his tenure, the conspirators impeded our ways through sit-ins and lockdowns, but they failed. The masses will reject those elements and the PML-N will win the coming elections with a big margin, he claimed.

Nawaz Sharif advised the workers to forge unity in their ranks and step up the mass-contact drive as a means of election preparations. He said they will face the situation bravely and courageously this time too. He claimed all the allegations against him were unfounded and baseless.

Meanwhile, a mehfil-e-milad was held at the Jati Umra residence of former premier Nawaz Sharif. Eminent Qaris and naatkhwans took part in the mehfil. On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif and other participants offered dua for the safety, prosperity and betterment of the country.