Rawalpindi - Parliamentary Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram said that progress of the country depended on revolution in education sector while the youth were future of Pakistan.

She stated this after visiting science and arts exhibition at Punjab College of Women at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Saturday.

PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Director Colleges Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Shakil Ahmed Chohan, and Director Punjab Group of College Ch Akram also accompanied her.

Wajiha Akram said that private sector had tremendous services in the field of education. She also said that students should excel in science education. She took special interest in science models made by the female students and distributed shields among the participants.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that present government was taking steps to promote education. He said that new colleges and universities would be built and attention would be paid to the standard of education.

Director Punjab Group of College Ch Akram thanked the guests and described purpose of the exhibition. Director College Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Shakil Ahmed Chohan and others also spoke on the occasion.