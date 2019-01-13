Share:

Federal Capital Police arrested 12 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, wine, gold ornaments from their possession a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Margalla police arrested accused Adil Maqsood involved in supplying dugs in educational institutions and recovered 1.060 KGs hashish from him.

Secretariat police arrested two accused Tahir Shah and Sheraz and recovered 1.640 KGs hashish from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Chand Massaih and recovered 10 liter wine from him. Noon Police arrested two accused Nasir –Ul-Haq and Sardar Hussain and recovered 510 gram hashish from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused Muhammad Sarfraz and recovered 1.100 KGs hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Abdul Haleem and recovered 125 gram heroin and also arrested a lady accused Afeeda bibi and recovered 1.050 KGs hashish and 300 gram heroine from their possession.

Sihala police arrested accused Ilyas Massaih and recovered 10 wine bottles from him. Golra police arrested two accused Tahir and Anwar-Ullah and recovered gold Ornament from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.