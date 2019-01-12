Share:

SARGODHA-Three persons among two real brothers were killed and two wounded as the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on Sargodha Khushab Road on Saturday.

Police told the media that five friends, residents Sultan Town, a locality situated on University Road, Sargodha were on their way back home from Khushab.

When they reached near Dhrema village, five kilometres away from Sargodha City, the car driver lost control over steering.

The car, resultantly, skidded off the road and rammed into a roadside tree, killing two brothers - Zawar Hussain Shehzad and Usama Shehzad - and one of their friends Ameesh Haider.

Two others including Iqbal and Danish were wounded and rushed to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.