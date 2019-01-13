Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Force during a raid at the federal capital for his involvement in smuggling cocaine in the twin cities, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

The ANF also seized huge quantity of cocaine from possession of the accused identified as Qasim, the sources added. The seized drugs are worth a billion rupees in the international market, they said. According to sources, the ANF received information that a notorious smuggler of cocaine was present at F-8 Sector for delivering a consignment of drugs.

Following the information, a team of ANF carried out raid at F-8 and held the smuggler and recovered huge quantity of cocaine from him. The drug smuggler was moved to ANF Police Station for further investigation, the sources said.

Sources said that the arrested accused not only delivered drugs to the customers but also a provider of synthetic drugs in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. They said that ANF had also obtained information during investigation from the accused that his ‘big boss’ was at KP. “The ANF launched a hunt to arrest the big boss as well,” they said.

They said that the investigators also detected messages from cell phone of the accused which he sent to many people. “In the messages, Qasim threatened many opponents that nobody could harm him or stop him from supplying cocaine as State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi was his close friend,” the sources said.

The sources said that the investigators have also seized pictures of Qasim he clicked with State Minister for Interior. Further investigation is underway and the ANF has also been conducting raids to nab other members of the drug racket headed by Qasim, the sources said.

An official said that the smuggler will be produced before a special court for his judicial custody. He disclosed that he was supposed to run a big racket of cocaine smuggling in the twin cities. State Minister of Interior Sheryar Afridi has not responded to several phone calls and a questionnaire sent by The Nation on his personnel cell number to know his point of view about the claims of Qasim, held by the ANF.

‘Country’s progress depends on education revolution’

Parliamentary Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram said that progress of the country depended on revolution in education sector while the youth were future of Pakistan.

She stated this after visiting science and arts exhibition at Punjab College of Women at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Saturday.

PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Director Colleges Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Shakil Ahmed Chohan, and Director Punjab Group of College Ch Akram also accompanied her.

Wajiha Akram said that private sector had tremendous services in the field of education. She also said that students should excel in science education. She took special interest in science models made by the female students and distributed shields among the participants.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that present government was taking steps to promote education. He said that new colleges and universities would be built and attention would be paid to the standard of education.

Director Punjab Group of College Ch Akram thanked the guests and described purpose of the exhibition. Director College Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Shakil Ahmed Chohan and others also spoke on the occasion.