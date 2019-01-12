Share:

LOS ANGELES-Anne Hathaway says the hardest part about hosting the Oscars is ''finding out how you actually did'' the next day.

The 36-year-old actress hosted the Academy Awards ceremony with James Franco back in 2011, and has said that whilst it seemed easy at the time, the tricky part came with facing news reports and social media posts the day after, which evaluated her performance.

She said: ''The next day. Finding out how you actually did. Because it feels nice, everybody tells you it's going well while you're doing it. While you're doing it, it's like doing anything, you know?''

But the 'Ocean's 8' star insists that it doesn't matter if a host ''bombs'' their performance, because they're still ''lucky'' to have had the chance to take part in the prestigious event.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''My approach to all this stuff is really simple: we're lucky. Whether or not it does well or it bombs, this is the stuff of dreams. This is not something to get upset about. Now, that being said, when it really bombs, it does sting a bit. I think it might end up being a net positive over life. Well, the lessons that I learned, the life lessons about who to trust and when to trust them, that's going to be the net positive.''

Anne's comments come as the upcoming 2019 Oscars ceremony, which is due to take place next month, is still searching for a host, after Kevin Hart stepped down from the role when historic homophobic tweets he had made were resurfaced.

It seems the ceremony could even go ahead without a host for the first time in 30 years, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are now said to be lining up a select group of A-listers to introduce the segments rather than one host.