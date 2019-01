Share:

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday has said that anti-narcotics campaign has been started across the country under the PM's vision to make a drug free Pakistan.

In a statement refuting the news alluded to him, he said elements who are being nabbed for drug-related crimes are trying to malign him by propaganda.

He clarified that he has no links with the people taking snapshots with him and being a political worker he cannot refuse people from taking photos.