Share:

BAHAWALPUR-In 2018, Bahawalpur district witnessed a significant decrease in crime rate as compared to 2017.

According to police, a total of 7,796 cases were registered at different police stations in 2018. The police arrested 11,253 criminals and produced them before the courts. 529 cases were dismissed as they turned out to be false. In 69 cases of murder, 125 criminals were arrested while eight were dismissed. Nine criminals were arrested in five cases of blind murder; in 80 cases of murder attempt 182 criminals were arrested while five cases were dismissed.

In the year 2018, out of 318 cases of robbery 882 criminals were arrested while eight were dismissed. In 289 cases of kidnapping/rape, 496 criminals were arrested while 186 cases were dismissed. In a single case of kidnapping for ransom, nine criminals were arrested while the abductee and ransom amount was recovered.

158 cases of rape were registered from which 28 cases were dismissed and 195 criminals were arrested. Similarly, eight cases of gang rape were registered from which 31 criminals were arrested and produced in court.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, Bahawalpur police registered 575 cases from which 575 criminals were arrested. The police recovered 11 Kalashnikovs, 19 rifles, 63 shotguns, 28 revolvers, 433 pistols and 21 carbines.

In a crackdown on drug-dealers, the police registered 984 cases from which 1,059 criminals were arrested. The police recovered 6kg of opium, 332kg of Charas, 2kg of heroine, 31435 bottles of liquor, 5540 litres of lehan, 358kg of hashish, and 193 liquor brewing furnaces.

In a crackdown on professional criminals, police eliminated 50 gangs involved in armed robberies and other street crimes. The police arrested their 169 gang members and traced 206 old and 176 new cases from them while the police also recovered stolen items worth more than Rs27 million from these gangs while from other criminals the police recovered stolen items worth more than Rs10 million.

In a crackdown on wanted criminals throughout the district, the police arrested a total of 1,780 wanted criminals including 279 of category A and 1,501 of category B.