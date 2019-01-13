Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad is considered amongst the top real estate markets in the country with dozens of new housing schemes being launched each year but the business opportunities are being ruined by the illegal housing schemes in and around the capital city.

There are over 100 illegal/un-authorised housing schemes in the limits of the federal capital. Capital Development Authority (CDA) on regular basis, releases lists of such illegal housing schemes which are selling plots, flats or houses without fulfilling prescribed criteria but the illegality does not stop either.

These housing schemes fell in Islamabad’s zone 2, 3, 4 and 5 and in sector E-11 where the owners of these housing schemes are operating without acquiring formal approval and NOC from the CDA.

However, CDA has been toothless so far due to corruption, political influence and lack of will. The only action that is taken by CDA is to publish a notice for awareness of general public, but that doesn’t make much difference.

These different projects which are residential and commercial in nature are categorised un-authorised on different basis. Some have failed to get NOC from CDA while some violated the approved layout plan and the Authority later cancelled the same.

However, these schemes continue to market their projects. It is interesting to note here that some of the housing schemes fell outside the limits of the capital city but the owners have been marketing them as within the limits of Islamabad capital territory.

The illegal schemes falling in zone 2, 3 and sector E-11 include Islamabad Co-operative Farming Scheme, sector D-17; Paradise City, sector G-17; Green City, sector D-17/E-17; Supreme Court Employees Housing Scheme, sector G-17; Gulshan-Rehman sector C-17, D-17; Pakistan Overseas Housing Scheme, sector F-16; Jammu and Kashmir Housing Society F-15; Services Housing Scheme, E-11; Pakistan Town Phase-II, G-16, F-16; Federation of Employees Housing Scheme, sector E-11; Ali Town (Zone 3); Green Hills (Zone 3); Green Meadows North Ridge (Zone 3); Major Makhdom Society (Zone 3); Al Rayan Society (Zone 3) and Aracadia City (Zone 3).

The un-authorised housing schemes falling in zone 5 include Gulshan-e-Rabia, off Japan Road; Gulshan-e-Rehman, off Japan Road; Morgah City, GT Road; Hamza Town, Kahuta Road; Parliamentarians Enclave, off Japan Road; National Co-operative (former Aewan-e-Sadar), Kahuta Road; Tele Town, off Japan Road; National Police Foundation, PWD Road, off Islamabad Highway; Azim Town, off Kahuta Road; Pak PWD off Islamabad Highway; Dhanyal Town, off Kahuta Road; Pakistan Town, Phase-II, PWD Road off Islamabad Highway; Ghouri Town, Phases in Zone-5 Japan Road/Islamabad Highway; Askaria Town, off Japan Road; Judicial Employees Housing Scheme, Kirpa Chirah Road; Bankers City, off Dharwala Road; Rasheed Town, Japan Road; Bankers Town, Kahuta Road; River View, off Kahuta Road; Fatima Villa, GT Road; Television Media Town; Gulshan-e-Danish, GT Road; Fiza Town, Hoan Dhamyal, Sihala; Aliya Town, Mouza Lohi Bher Dokhli Jawa; Dhanyal Town, Sihala; Aiza Garden Mouza Lohi Bher Dakhli Jawa; Sadozai Town, Kangota Sayedan and New Model Town Humak/Roshan Enclave, Mouza Niazian.

The un-authorised housing schemes falling in zone-4 include Adil Valley, Simly Dam Road; Mufti Mehmood Enclave, off Lehtrar Road; Ali Model Town; Muslim Town, Simly Dam Road; Al-Syed Avenue, Park Road; Muzaffar Abad Town (Pind Bhegewal), Simly Dam Road; Bahria Enclave, Kuri Road; New University Town (near COMSATS) Park Road; Bahria Enclave (extension) Kuri Road; OGDC Town near Chattar, Murree Road; Burma Town, Lehtrar Road; Park Lane Valley, Park Road; Doctor’s Enclave, Simly Dam Road; Ghouri Town (all phases in Zone-4), Islamabad Expressway; Royal Avenue, Park Road; Ghouri Gardens, Lehtrar Road; Royal City/Royal Villas (near PINSTECH, Nilore), Lehtrar Road; Green Avenue, Park Road; Samaa Town, Kirpa Road, off Lehtrar Road; Green Avenue-II, Kuri Road; Satti Town, Lehtrar Road; Green Valley (1&2), Simly Dam Road; Simly Valley (1&2), Simly Dam Road; Green View Villas, off Lehtrar Road; Spring Valley, Simly Dam Road; Gulberg Housing Scheme (Pahse-2), Lehtrar Road; Adil Farms, Simly Dam Road; Hameed Town (Mouza Mohrian), Kuri Road; Badar Farms, Simly Dam Road; Hill View Houses, Simly Dam Road; Govt Officers Co-operative Farming Scheme; Iqbal Town, Islamabad Expressway; Green Fields, Simly Dam Road; Islamabad Saif Garden, Kirpa Road, off Lehtrar Road; Islamabad Farms, Simly Dam Road; Japan Valley, Kirpa Road, off Lehtrar Road; J&K Farms, Islamabad Highway; Kiani Town, Kirpa Road, off Lehtrar Road; Naval Farms (4, 5 & 8-Kanals), Simly Dam Road; Madina Town, Islamabad Highway; Olive Wood Farms, Simly Dam Road; Marwa Town , Islamabad Highway; Shaheen Farms, Simly Dam Road; Media City-I, Kirpa Road, off Lehtrar Road; M/s Tricon Agro Farms, Simly Dam Road; Paradise Point Zone-4, Islamabad; Green View Villa, Zone-4, Islamabad; Ittefaq Town, Old Kirpa Road off Lehtrar Road; Royal Homes, Lehtrar Road; Arslan Town, Lehtrar Road, adjacent to Alhamra Hills; Canterbury Enclave near Park Road; Gakkhar Town, Lehtrar Road; Al-Nahal Housing Scheme, Simly Dam Road; Usama Town, Lehtrar Road; Al-Rehman City View, Lehtrar Road, near PINSTECH, Nailore; Zahoor Town, Lehtrar Road; Makkah Town, Harno Thanda Pani, Lehtrar Road; Al-Qamar Town near Margalla Town; Qurtabal Town, Islamabad Highway; City Views near Nailore; Margalla Garden Lehtrar Road; City Town, Lehtrar Road; Eden Life, Zone-4 and Park View City Housing Scheme, Zone-4.

Agro Farming and Residential Housing Schemes are permissible in Zone-4 under the provisions of ICT (Zoning) Regulation, 1992 [amended in 2010] and permissions are granted by CDA after completing the formalities.

Housing schemes namely Muhafiz Gardens, Rawat Enclave, Faisal Town, Grace Land Housing and Air Line Avenue are being marketed as located in Islamabad, whereas neither the subject schemes fall in Islamabad nor any approval/NOC has been obtained from CDA for launching and marketing of the schemes, according to the CDA officials.

However, through public notices, CDA keeps general public cautioning in their own interest to refrain from making any booking/purchase of plots in these or any other un-authorised and illegal housing scheme, saying the marketing/advertisement of the housing projects without NOC from CDA is illegal and unauthorised.

Nothing concrete has come so far from the CDA to stop these owners from marketing un-authorized housing to the innocent people.