Share:

LAHORE - The cement exports from the country continued to grow and rose by a whopping 80.75 percent from 0.32 million tons in Dec 2017 to 0.59 million tons in Dec 2018.

According to the statistics of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, the exports in first six months (July-Dec) of this fiscal have surged by 48 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Industry experts said the thumping increase in exports has proved that the Pakistani cement industry is globally competitive and the industry can earn precious foreign exchange for the country with government support.

Data shows that the South based mills saw a whopping increase of 242.83 percent in exports from 0.608 million tons in July-Dec 2017 to 2.084 million tons in July-Dec 2018. Exports however declined in the North by 17.89 percent from 1.797 million tons in July-Dec 2017 to 1.476 million tons in July-Dec 2018.

In December 2018, the cement industry dispatched 3.865 million tons of cement that was 3.63 percent more than 3.729 million tons of cement dispatched during the corresponding month of last year. Total domestic dispatches in the month fell from 3.403 million tons in December 2017 to 3.274 million tons last month, depicting a decrease of 3.77 percent.

Spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) said that exports are only a minor part of cement sales as out of total cement sales of 23.11 million tons in the first six months of this fiscal, domestic sales accounted for over 19.55 million tons.