CHINA-Chinese telecoms company Huawei has sacked an employee arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying.

In a statement, it said the man, named as Wang Weijing, acted on his own and brought the firm into disrepute. A former member of the Polish intelligence service was also detained on spying charges.

Huawei is under increasing scrutiny, with the US and others expressing concern its technology could be used by China's security services to spy.

China and the company itself deny this.

Its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou - the daughter of its founder - was arrested in Canada last month and faces extradition to the US on charges of breaking Iran sanctions.

The two individuals were arrested on Tuesday following a lengthy investigation, a spokesman for the security services told the BBC.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Mr Wang was a sales director at the firm and worked as an attache at China's embassy in Poland from 2006-11.

Huawei's statement said his alleged activity had "no relation to the company". "In accordance with the terms and conditions of Huawei's labour contract, we have made this decision because the incident has brought Huawei into disrepute," it added.

On Thursday, a Warsaw court agreed to prosecutors' requests to arrest the two men for three months. If found guilty of spying, they face up to 10 years in prison. TVP reported that Huawei's office in Poland had been searched by the ABW.

In a statement, Huawei said it "complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based."

Both men's homes had also been searched during the investigation.