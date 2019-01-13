Share:

GUIYANG - Two major cities in southwest China opened direct passenger flights to Thailand and Myanmar respectively on Friday to boost bilateral exchanges.

9 Air, a privately-owned budget airline in China, opened its direct flight linking Guiyang, capital of Guizhou Province, and Phuket, Thailand, a popular tourist destination.

Outbound flights of the company’s new route depart from Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport at 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday each week.

Return flights take off from Phuket International Airport at 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also on Friday, Sichuan Airlines launched a direct flight between Chongqing Municipality and Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city. Round trips are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The direct flight takes about 2.5 hours and is expected to boost bilateral trade, tourism, and exchanges.