TUNIS - An archaeological site of Roman period was discovered by Chinese staff who were preparing inauguration of a sport and cultural complex project in Ben Arous province in southern suburbs of Tunis, Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports Sonia Ben Cheikh told Xinhua on Friday night.

“The inauguration was scheduled this Friday, but the workers of the Chinese company in charge of this project detected the archaeological remains,” said Cheikh.

“It will be necessary to identify this archaeological monument which should constitute a wealth for the Tunisian heritage and we will decide with our Chinese partner,” Cheikh added.

The complex project, which will be built with China’s assistance, includes a swimming pool, a block of administration and auditorium, the accommodation of 100 beds, sports rooms, recreation areas and so on.

“China is contributing to the development and prosperity of Tunisia through projects such as the sports and cultural center of El-Menzah in north of Tunis and a university hospital in Sfax in the center of the country,” Cheikh said.