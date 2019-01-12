Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Gujranwala on Saturday. He issued orders for the transfer of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and CEO health with immediate effect for poor performance. He also suspended GDA director general on corruption charges. He inspected the DHQ hospital, Model Police Station, District Police Lines, Leather Institute and GDA office and reviewed the performance of the officials.

The CM showed his displeasure over poor cleanliness in the city and ordered to immediately transfer Deputy Commissioner Rai Manzoor Hussain. The Chief Minister also transferred the Chief Executive Officer Health and suspended the GDA director general for his alleged involvement in corruption.

He said that corruption matters of the GDA would be investigated by the CM inquiry team. During his visit to DHQ hospital, he asked the patients about the health facilities being provided by the hospital administration. He said a new hospital of 500 beds and a university would be set up in Gujranwala.

He also assured to provide funds for Waste Management Company for better cleanliness in Gujranwala. The Chief Minister also asked the doctors and paramedical staff about their problems and said that their genuine problems would also be solved on a priority basis.

He said: "It is my mission to make healthcare system better, and I am visiting different hospitals of the province to fulfil this goal." While discussing the GDA matters, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over Housing Societies Corruption Case. He also offered Fateh at the graves of police martyrs and paid rich tributes to their sacrifices in war against terrorism.

During his visit to Hafizabad, the CM said that all possible steps would be taken for the promotion of education, healthcare, welfare and economic emancipation of the poor and downtrodden people by raising their living standard. The CM advised the district administration to perform their duties honestly and with commitments to redress the mitigation of the masses. He, however, warned that those found showing negligence in the performance of their duties would face the music. The CM said that the present government was determined to provide health care facilities to the masses on priority basis.

Heads of all departments were present. However, no MNA or MPA of the district was present on the CM visit. No media person was allowed to meet the CM for asking any question which was resented by the local journalists.

The CM, along with Provincial Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, visited Hafizabad and went round the DHQ Hospital and District Jail Hafizabad Saturday afternoon. During his visit to the DHQ Hospital, he directed the CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Aslam and Medical Superintendent Dr. Rehan Azhar to ensure the provision of best possible health care and provide free medicines to the patients. He also went round the emergency ward and CCU and enquired after the health of the patients and also enquired from them that whether the medical facilities and free medicines were being provided to them or otherwise.

He also visited District Jail Hafizabad and reviewed the arrangements made by the jail management regarding the provision of food and medical facilities to the inmates according to jail management. He said that basic human rights of prisoners would be fully protected and said that it was moral and official duties of the jail management to provide best possible food and medical aid to the prisoners and warned that any negligence in this connection would not be tolerated. He also visited the barracks of the prisoners to see for himself the prevailing conditions.