KARACHI - Eight suspected criminals including target killers were arrested during ongoing raids conducted by paramilitary force in parts of a city on Saturday.

According to Rangers spokesperson, four suspects were arrested during a targeted raid conducted in Sharafi Goth area, adding that the suspects arrested were included Iqbal alias Shaheen alias Baja, Kamranur Rehman alias Kami, Nazimuddin aka Kala and Saleem Ahmed Khan alias Saleem Sonara. The spokesperson claimed that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of target killings.

Separately, the spokesperson claimed to have arrested four suspects during separate raids conducted in Civil Lines and Darakshan localities. The arrested include Abdul Zahid alias Pasha, Asif Ali alias Asadi, Aslam Pervez aka Tili and Zaheer Ahmed aka Cheena. The spokesperson claimed that the suspects arrested were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were involved in various cases of robberies and street crimes. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings. Online added: The raid in Ali Mohammad Mohalla led to the arrest of Shehzad, alias Faizu Dada. There were 25 cases registered against him at the Baghdadi police station.

He is believed to be a member of a local gang. There was a bounty of Rs300,000 being offered for his arrest.

APP adds :The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected street criminal Rashid Pahi in injured condition after a police encounter in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad area.

The police spokesman Mazharul Haq alias Shani informed here Saturday that Pahi sustained a gunshot injury to his leg in an exchange of fire with the police.

He said two suspects riding on a motorbike opened fire on the police while trying to escape from a snap checking spot. One of them sustained a gunshot and fell on the road while the other managed to escape. Pahi was wanted to the police specially in the recent incident of cash snatching which occurred in the limits of Cantt, Qasimabad, City, GOR and Bhitai Nagar police stations, besides other crimes.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery.