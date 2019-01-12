Share:

Kal Chahey Kapan Na Dena

Aaj Bhokha Hon Roti Dedo.

A famine is a widespread scarcity of food, caused by several factors including war, inflation, crop failure, population imbalance, or government policies. This phenomenon is usually accompanied or followed by regional malnutrition, starvation, epidemic, and increased mortality. Every inhabited continent in the world has experienced a period of famine throughout history. In the 19th and 20th century, it was mostly Southeast and South Asia, as well as Eastern and Central Europe that suffered the most deaths from famine. The numbers of deaths from famine began to start with pace from the 2000s. Some countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, continue to have extreme cases of famine. Since 2010, Mostly Africa us the affected continent in the world. As of 2017, the United Nations has warned some 20 million people are at risk in South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria and Yemen.

Agricultural circumstances have been wavering more and more due to variations in weather, and the distribution of food has been affected by conflict.

According to the United Nations , due to the famine of food, people suffer under nutrition and this affects growth and mentality of a person specially a child,a famine is declared only when certain measures of mortality, malnutrition and hunger are met. The criteria are:

At least 20% of households in an area face extreme food shortages with a limited ability to cope.

The prevalence of acute malnutrition in children exceeds 30% the death rate exceeds two persons per 10,000 persons per day the declaration of a famine carries no binding obligations on the UN or member states, but serves to focus global attention on the problems. 124 million people in 51 countries were affected by acute food insecurity during 2017 — 11 million more people than the year before — according to the latest edition of the Global Report. Pakistan ranks 106 among 119 countries on Global Hunger behind India and most African countries.

Pakistan is facing a serious hunger problem and the situation is likely being worse in the forthcoming years, and many children of Pakistan are eager to eat things they are begging for their hunger. Many People are in unsophisticated areas cutting the crop and receiving the out come of their industries to withdraw the hunger. Imran Khan is the first prime minister of Pakistan who exclaimed with sorrow in his sermon about those children that are laying down their lives for the search of food so all the government officials should step forward and visit such places where people along with the land seem to be asking for the mercy.

DILAWAR ALI,

Karachi, January 1.