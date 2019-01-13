Share:

Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said role of Institute of Public Health (IPH) would be further expanded for promotion of public health regarding prevention of diseases. He said more opportunities would be expanded for capacity building and training of public health experts and staff. She expressed these views while inaugurating the seven-day refresher training and capacity building course for district master trainers for dengue control at the IPH auditorium. She said dengue was a vector-borne disease which could be controlled by taking effective preventive measures but could not be fully eradicated. The training is being organised by the Epidemic Prevention and Control Programme (EP&CP), DGHS with collaboration of IPH. She said the IPH would be made vibrant in the field of research, training and awareness regarding control of diseases and public health issues. Additional Director General EP&CP Dr Mohammad Saeed said on the occasion that in winter, dengue became slow. During this season, training and capacity building opportunities are provided to the field workers and public health experts. The training course would continue till Jan 18, in which deputy district officers of health, entomologists, CDC supervisors and other related officials from all districts would be imparted training on dengue as master trainers.