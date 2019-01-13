Share:

SYDNEY - Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday became the fifth Indian to reach the elusive 10,000-run mark in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the country. Dhoni, who was missing the feat by just a run, entered the 10,000th club with a single off Jhye Richardson in the ongoing first ODI between India and Australia. Before Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli had scored 10,000 ODI runs for India. Overall, Dhoni is the 12th player in history of ODI cricket to reach the 10,000-run club.