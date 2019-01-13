Share:

Karachi - Pakistan will not rush for an IMF bailout package and is considering alternative options to tide over its economic crisis, Finance Minister Asad Umar said Saturday.

A finance bill would be presented on January 23 with an aim to provide an ease of doing business environment instead of focusing on revenue generation, he told the businessmen at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Umar in his address presented a positive picture of country’s economic future, saying that the result of the major corrective steps being taken by the PTI led government would soon start making a visible impact.

Talking about their policy adopted to tackle the economic crisis they inherited, he said, they decided against hurrying for a bailout programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and seek the help of friendly countries instead.

Though the negotiations with the Fund were still ongoing, the government would not borrow from IMF at least for now and was therefore exploring other possible avenues to help the economy get back on track.

Talking to media persons later, he declared the government has overcome the [graver] economic challenges.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is negotiating a $8 billion bailout package from the IMF to overcome a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country’s economy.

To meet its immediate needs, the government reached out to some friendly countries for economic assistance including Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE since Prime Minister Khan assumed office in August.

Pakistan and the UAE finalised the terms and conditions of a $6.2 billion support package for Islamabad this month. Last month, the UAE said it will soon give $3 billion to Islamabad. The rest of the support will be in form of oil supply on deferred payment.

The country is receiving a similar package amounting to $6 billion from the Saudi Arabia. Three billion dollars of this amount comprises cash transfer while the Middle East oil giant will give oil worth three billion dollars on deferred payment.

The finance minister said that the government had also signed several agreements to bring investment to the country instead of just borrowing from friendly countries. “The impact of these investment agreements will become known from next week,” he said.

The minister said the results of PTI government’s positive policies would be visible soon with pouring in foreign investment in the country.

For the first time in its history, Pakistan was being supported overwhelmingly by the friendly countries, he added.

Pro-business environment

Asad Umar told the businessmen that the government would be announcing a mini-budget on January 23 for which he was meeting with businessmen in Karachi and Lahore.

He said the amended finance bill will facilitate businessmen through creation of a business friendly environment. He indicated that the amended bill will also carry “some good news” for the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The minister said the finance bill was initially to be presented on January 21 but it had now been rescheduled due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign visit.

He said in the 21st century, the economy of a country is driven by private sector and that was why the government intended to provide them better facilities.

He said the PTI was the only political party which emphasized on the ease of doing business in its manifesto for 2018 general elections. The prime minister chaired a meeting every month to discuss steps regarding ease of doing business, he added.

The finance minister said Pakistan’s trade deficit had reached the dangerous level in the previous year. But with increased investment, the economy would progress, he added.

Asad Umar said in its first five months, the government had taken solid steps for the uplift of the most deprived segments of the society.

Asad Umar assured the business community that gas supply issue would be resolved soon.

He said only professionals were now being inducted in economic institutions on merit. The discretionary powers of low-rank officials of the Federal Board of Revenue had been withdrawn, he added.

Foreign relations

Recalling his recent visit to Turkey, the minister said he had suggested promotion of strong bilateral trade between the two countries like their robust diplomatic relations.

He said the government wanted peace not only in the country but also in the entire region and for the purpose it desired to have dialogue with India for the resolution of Kashmir dispute. The military leadership was also on the same page with the government for talks with India, he added.

Media talk

Talking to media persons later, the minister said the PTI-led government had overcome the economic challenges, which it had inherited.

Replying to a query, he said the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund were underway.

To another question, he said the scope of Karachi Infrastructure Development Co Ltd. (KIDCL) was being expanded. The federal government was working on different projects through the company, he added.

Responding to another question, Asad Umar said there was nothing secret about the debts taken under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as their details had been made public.

Earlier, the KCCI members, including Chairman Businessmen Group Siraj Qassam Telli, apprised the minister of different problems being faced by the business community – including low gas pressure and its shortage, tax-related issues and discretionary powers of FBR officers.

The business community hailed the incumbent government for its anti-corruption measures and demanded continuity of the accountability process.