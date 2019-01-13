Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday felicitated the newly-elected President National Press Club, Islamabad Shakeel Qarar and other office bearers on winning the coveted posts. In a message, the minister congratulated Secretary NPC Anwar Raza and other office bearers for winning the elections.

The minister hoped that the new office bearers would do utmost to resolve the issues of journalists and media workers besides utilising their energies for welfare and well being of their community.

He said that the incumbent PTI government believed in upholding freedom of expression.

