TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday condemned an anti-Iran conference to be held by the United States in the Polish capital of Warsaw next month, Press TV reported on Saturday. Zarif described the event a “desperate” show that will only disgrace the participants.

US anti-Iran shows are “disgraced” since “Iran is stronger than ever,” he was quoted as saying.

The comments by the Iranian minister followed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on Friday who said that Washington will jointly host a global summit in Warsaw on Feb. 13-14 focusing on Iran and its role in the Middle East region.

Pompeo said the meeting would “focus on Middle East stability and peace, freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence.”