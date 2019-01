Share:

Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood says working for a better education system should be above all the politics.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said the Government is trying to bring a uniformed system of education in the country and for this purpose all stakeholders are being taken into confidence.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony at Alhamra, Shafqat Mahmood said that economic issues of the country need to be resolved besides coping with other challenges.