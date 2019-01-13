Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the government was planning to ease visa restrictions for the residents of 66 countries to revive tourism sector in the country.

“PTI government is introducing a calendar for the country’s mega events, while an agreement is being worked out to ease visa restrictions for residents of 66 countries,” the Minister said while talking to journalists at Afkar-e-Taza festival in Lahore.

Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI-led government was working to raise the positive image of Pakistan among the international community.

The minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to promote tourism and asserted that the government would revive the culture of traditional festivals in the country. “PM’s vision expands beyond political arena to encompass social, economic and other sectors,” he said.

Chaudhry went on to say that PTI government is working to raise the positive image of Pakistan in the comity of nations, adding that the tradition of festivals in Punjab will be revived as it is identity of the province.

The minister said: “He is working to create a society based on the pattern of Madina state where justice, tolerance and merit prevails.” “The foundation of a stable and prosperous Pakistan has been laid down.”

He said that the political careers of former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif have ended.

The Information Minister said that one is serving his jail term and other would be following him soon, adding that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would be given to anyone. He said that the former rulers had no interest in the country but they only made their assets.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif was given all the facilities even he went abroad during the trial and added that everyone could meet him in the prison these days. The minister further said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was living at his home during the detention.

The minister said that the government would lay down the foundation of a stable and prosperous Pakistan on January 23.