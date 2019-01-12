Share:

I would like to mention that there are some areas of the countrywhere people are driving vehicles while wearing headphones .As now a days the number of accidents have increased and day by day individuals are being wounded or suffering from death is because of using headphones while driving vehicles.

Many people in Pakistan do not follow the rules of traffic and neglect road safety because of which they meet with accidents but they do not care .And the use of headphones is maybe the major cause of accidents occurring .So ,it’s therefore a request to the public to follow the rules of traffic which are made for their own safety and kindly do not wear headphones while driving vehicles.

GULBAHAR YOUSUF,

Turbat, December 5.