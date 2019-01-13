Share:

The Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter handily thrashed his cocky Irish rival in October at UFC 229, with the brawl which broke out afterwards between Khabib and Conor's teams costing Nurmagomedov his payday and leading to the temporary suspension of both fighters.

McGregor has taken to social media to take a fresh swing at Khabib Nurmagomedov, along with former training partner Paulie Malignaggi. "I told [Malignaggi] here to his face. Common knowledge I would think for a fighting man. The fighter suggested that if anyone should have been complaining to the ref, it was him. According to Conor, during the first round of their fight, Khabib "held onto my legs for four minutes straight. With zero activity. But a fight is a fight."

Nurmagomedov appeared to preempt McGregor's remarks with his own Instagram post on Friday, releasing a photo of him and his team, along with the lines "If one of us go to the war, We all go to the war but it's different story. Deeds will always be above words. #Brothers." Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 6 October 2018 at UFC 229, thrashing him into submission with a neck crank late in round 4 and securing his 27th straight victory.

Conor, who hasn't won a fight since 2016, is 2-3 in his last five, including his disastrous boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, has continued to trash-talk his opponents.