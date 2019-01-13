Share:

According to the analysts that India would eventually have to hold talks with Pakistan as there is no other option.

These views were expressed by the panelists at a talk, titled ‘Indian elections and the possibility of South Asian peace’ in Lahore.

The panellists said whichever party forms a government in India after this year’s elections, it would resume dialogue with Pakistan.

Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri said a long-lasting peace between Pakistan and India is possible through people-to-people contact.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kartarpur initiative, he said in fact, a long-lasting peace is only possible through such initiatives.