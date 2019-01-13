Share:

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday denounced France’s recent position on Iran’s ballistic missile program as “irresponsible.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi urged France to avoid what he called “irresponsible and incorrect” claims by French officials about the Islamic republic’s defense plans.

On Friday, France’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll called on Iran to “immediately cease all ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons, including tests using ballistic missile technology.”

“Contrary to the French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman’s claim, Iran’s missile program has not been established for non-conventional purposes,” Qasemi said.

It is Iran’s “natural right” to strengthen its scientific and defensive capabilities to, for instance, develop its missile program which does not violate any international convention, he stressed.