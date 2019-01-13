Share:

HOBART - Big-hitting American Sofia Kenin thrived in blustery conditions at the Hobart International to beat Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3 6-0 and claim her first WTA title Saturday. Kenin, 20, had breezed through the tournament without dropping a set, but was put under early pressure by Schmiedlova yet still saved eight of the nine break point opportunities she offered up. After battling to hold to 2-2 in the first set, she broke Schmiedlova’s serve in the fifth game and while the Slovakian broke straight back, Kenin began dictating play from the baseline and won the next nine games to wrap up the match in 71 minutes. “It feels amazing,” Kenin said. “I’m so happy with my start (to 2019),” she added. She had also won doubles title with Eugenie Bouchard in Auckland last week. –Agencies